Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy
– WrestlingInc.com and Michael Wiseman recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler during Starrcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.
Lawler on attending Starrcast and his current WWE contract: “[These events] mean a good payday. That’s what everybody’s here [at Starrcast] for. It’s a great opportunity, they draw big crowds, a lot of people come to see you, and you make a good payday. The great thing with the WWE, I’m under the same contract that I’ve been under for twenty-three years. I’m still under an announcing contract, a talent contract, and I even have a legends contract, but I’ve been under the same contract for the last twenty-three years and I re-signed last January for another two years.”
“So one more great thing about them: I’ve been there for so long, they still let me do independent shows because I don’t wrestle there since the cardiac arrest,” Jerry continued. “I haven’t wrestled for them anymore but I still do – especially with the FOX Sports thing coming up, SmackDown, I’m probably going to be doing some more stuff. The great thing is that I get to go out and do stuff like this and they never ask me [questions]. They know I’m not going to do anything to embarrass the company; I’m always going to be representing and it’s good.”
Lawler on NXT on USA going up against AEW on TNT:“[AEW] is not the enemy.”
Lawler on Bray Wyatt attacking him on Raw: “So I should be asking you what it meant… There’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and he’s beloved, and all of a sudden, Bray Wyatt attacks him. So that makes you mad at Bray Wyatt, right? Well, that’s what it means; that’s what it’s all about.”
