Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jerry Lawler

WrestlingInc.com and Michael Wiseman recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler during Starrcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Lawler on attending Starrcast and his current WWE contract: “[These events] mean a good payday. That’s what everybody’s here [at Starrcast] for. It’s a great opportunity, they draw big crowds, a lot of people come to see you, and you make a good payday. The great thing with the WWE, I’m under the same contract that I’ve been under for twenty-three years. I’m still under an announcing contract, a talent contract, and I even have a legends contract, but I’ve been under the same contract for the last twenty-three years and I re-signed last January for another two years.”

“So one more great thing about them: I’ve been there for so long, they still let me do independent shows because I don’t wrestle there since the cardiac arrest,” Jerry continued. “I haven’t wrestled for them anymore but I still do – especially with the FOX Sports thing coming up, SmackDown, I’m probably going to be doing some more stuff. The great thing is that I get to go out and do stuff like this and they never ask me [questions]. They know I’m not going to do anything to embarrass the company; I’m always going to be representing and it’s good.”

Lawler on NXT on USA going up against AEW on TNT:“[AEW] is not the enemy.”

Lawler on Bray Wyatt attacking him on Raw: “So I should be asking you what it meant… There’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and he’s beloved, and all of a sudden, Bray Wyatt attacks him. So that makes you mad at Bray Wyatt, right? Well, that’s what it means; that’s what it’s all about.”

