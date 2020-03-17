Jerry Lawler Says WWE Is Continuing To Provide Fans With A Good Diversion During Bad Times

– Jerry Lawler recently spoke with the ABC affiliate in Memphis about traveling to Orlando by air for last night’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center, noting that he has never seen anything like the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I really don’t know what to think about this. I’ve been in the wrestling business for nearly 50 years and traveled and seen just about everything but I’ve never seen anything like this so far,” Lawler said.

He added that he thinks it’s important that WWE continue to produce TV to give fans a diversion.

“I think all you have to do is ask anyone who sat on a Sunday with no sports on TV. It was just unbelievable. I don’t know how many times I sat there looking at my TV and said, “oh my gosh, what is happening here,” Lawler said. “I think that it’s a good diversion. It gives people something to take their mind off with all this bad news.”