Jerry Lawler Reveals WWE Paid Medical Bills After Cardiac Arrest in 2012

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jerry Lawler revealed that WWE paid his hospital bill after his cardiac arrest back in 2012. Lawler suffered the medical emergency at the commentary desk following a match on the show. He was rushed to the hospital and his life was saved.

The King noted that he didn’t remember the incident and Michael Cole had to let him know what happened.

He added: “They kept me in the hospital for a few days in Canada. Free healthcare- you’re supposed to get in Canada, that’s a big lie, they sent me a bill for 20,000 dollars. Yes, WWE paid.”

Lawler suffered a stroke back in 2023 and recently said that he feels great after his recovery.