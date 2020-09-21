wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Set For Saturday
September 21, 2020
PWInsider reports that Jerry Lawler’s 50th anniversary show will happen on Saturday in Jackson, Tennessee, featuring a main event inside the Thunderdome Cage: Lawler teams with The Rock N’ Roll Express (w/ Jimmy Hart) vs. “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert, “Wildfire” Tommy Rich and Matt Riviera. There will also be appearances from Kane, Bobby Eaton, Bill Dundee, Tony Atlas, Dory Funk Jr., Koko B. Ware, Tom Prichard, Jerry Calhoun, Wolfie D, Downtown Bruno, Sgt. Slaughter, Lex Luger, D’Lo Brown, George Gulas, Candi Divine, Ric McCord, Bambi and more.
It will happen at The Ballpark. Only 3,000 fans will be allowed inside in the stands with another 200 on the field. For tickets and more information, visit milb.com/jackson or call (731) 234-5883.
