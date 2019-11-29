wrestling / News
Jerry Lynn Back Home Following Successful Surgery
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Jerry Lynn has given fans an update after undergoing surgery for a bulging disc today. As reported earlier this month, Lynn revealed that he was set to undergo surgery to fix issues with his back that he has been dealing with.
In a video posted to Twitter as you can see below, Lynn said that the surgery was successful and that he is back home. He noted that he has feeling in his foot again and no more leg pain, noting he would be back to work after a few weeks of physical therapy.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lynn for a quick and issue-free recovery.
Surgery was a success!!!#AEWDynamite #wrestling pic.twitter.com/OhsPrdPu1S
— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) November 29, 2019
