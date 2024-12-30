Jerry Lynn Discusses Why He Buried Eric Bischoff In The Past

Jerry Lynn discussed a wide range of topics while appearing on <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiYMSwSko6w”>Wrestling Shoot Interviews</a> <span style=”font-weight: 400;”>(per <a href=”https://www.wrestlinginc.com/”>Wrestling Inc</a>)</span>.

During it, the AEW producer spoke about Eric Bischoff and why he was harsh about in him years ago. However, Lynn doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the WWE Hall of Famer these days.

“I wasn’t happy with how it all ended… There’s a lot of — there’s a little bit of bulls**t that went down at the end, but — and I wasn’t happy with how it all went down,” Lynn recalled, noting that wrestlers often feel like they deserve more than what they got. “I talked to Eric years and years later … and I said, ‘You know Eric,’ I said ‘I don’t know if you’ve heard or read any or something, but I buried you in interviews and stuff.'”