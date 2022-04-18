wrestling / News
Jerry Lynn Has Opened His Own Wrestling School
In a post on Twitter, Jerry Lynn announced that he has opened his own wrestling school in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
He wrote: “After years of being asked, ‘When are you going to open a school?’ It’s finally happened! Check us out, you won’t regret it! Hendersonville, TN.”
After years of being asked,”When are you going to open a school?”
It’s finally happened! Check us out, you won’t regret it! Hendersonville,TN. pic.twitter.com/6FCl3hthm4
— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) April 18, 2022
According to the website, the FXE Wrestling Training And Performance Academy is “the only million dollar independant facility in the country. With 8 offices, 2 lounge viewing areas, 2 huge private restrooms/changing rooms, and the entire property is gated and fenced in for privacy. And the pictures do it no justice.”
