Jerry Lynn Has Opened His Own Wrestling School

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/AEW

In a post on Twitter, Jerry Lynn announced that he has opened his own wrestling school in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

He wrote: “After years of being asked, ‘When are you going to open a school?’ It’s finally happened! Check us out, you won’t regret it! Hendersonville, TN.

According to the website, the FXE Wrestling Training And Performance Academy is “the only million dollar independant facility in the country. With 8 offices, 2 lounge viewing areas, 2 huge private restrooms/changing rooms, and the entire property is gated and fenced in for privacy. And the pictures do it no justice.”

