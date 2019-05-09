wrestling / News
AEW News: Jerry Lynn Joins AEW as Coach, Chris Jericho Has a Message For Cody
– Jerry Lynn has joined All Elite Wrestling to work for the company as a coach. The company announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below:
– The company also released the following video of Chris Jericho responding to Cody’s latest Road to Double or Nothing video. Jericho says that whatever Cody may think, Cody isn’t his boss and the Khans are. You can see the full promo below:
