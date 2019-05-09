wrestling / News

AEW News: Jerry Lynn Joins AEW as Coach, Chris Jericho Has a Message For Cody

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lynn AEW

– Jerry Lynn has joined All Elite Wrestling to work for the company as a coach. The company announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below:

– The company also released the following video of Chris Jericho responding to Cody’s latest Road to Double or Nothing video. Jericho says that whatever Cody may think, Cody isn’t his boss and the Khans are. You can see the full promo below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho, Cody, Jerry Lynn, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading