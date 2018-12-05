Jerry Lynn Says He Reached Out To Cody & The Bucks For All In

Jerry Lynn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, revealing that he reached out to Cody & The Young Bucks about working the All In event…

On Being Part of All In: “Well I actually called The Bucks and Cody at All In and asked them if I could be a part of it. I admired what they were doing and I was honored and glad that they let me be on board with it.”

On Rumors Cody and The Young Bucks Will Start a Promotion: “I don’t know. I have no idea. It’s not like I can pop up and be like, ‘Hey! I’m here. Give me a job.’ They’ve got to want you.”

On His Future: “I think my days in the ring are numbered, even with the refereeing,” said Lynn before adding why he favors producing over refereeing. “I like teaching the younger guys the little inside secrets to take them from looking indie-rific to professional. Stuff like that.”