Jerry Lynn Set for Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction by Sean Waltman
November 21, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, GCW announced that the promotion will host the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony in January 2022. Earlier today, GCW announced that Jerry Lynn will be in the inaugural class of inductees, and he will be inducted by his longtime rival, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac).
The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at The Cutting Room in New York City. Tickets will be available on Monday at 10:00 am HERE.
You can view GCW’s announcement below:
