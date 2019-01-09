wrestling / News
Jerry Lynn Undergoes Hip Surgery
– Former ECW and ROH Champion Jerry Lynn has undergone hip replacement surgery. Lynn took to Twitter to announce the news in a video post, which you can see below. Mikey Whipwreck posted after the surgery that he had caught up with Lynn and the surgery was successful.
Lyn has had a series of surgeries over the years, including neck surgery back in 2015. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lynn on a quick recovery.
Here we go [email protected] @mikeywhipwreck_ @MikeFreland @TheHalifaxMatt pic.twitter.com/mWLTcil2N5
— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) January 9, 2019
I just spoke @itsjerrylynn post surgery. Special Breaking News edition of Front Row Material. @FRMpod @itsjerrylynn @MikeFreland @TheHalifaxMatt https://t.co/q7cDdaZyax
— Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) January 10, 2019