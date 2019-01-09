Quantcast

Jerry Lynn Undergoes Hip Surgery

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lynn

– Former ECW and ROH Champion Jerry Lynn has undergone hip replacement surgery. Lynn took to Twitter to announce the news in a video post, which you can see below. Mikey Whipwreck posted after the surgery that he had caught up with Lynn and the surgery was successful.

Lyn has had a series of surgeries over the years, including neck surgery back in 2015. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lynn on a quick recovery.

