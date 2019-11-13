Jerry Lynn Undergoing Surgery This Month For Back Issues

– Jerry Lynn is set to have surgery done to fix the back issues that he’s been dealing with. Lynn, who now works as a producer for AEW, noted on Twitter that he will be undergoing surgery to fix a bulging disc in his back. The pain from the issue caused him to have to miss Starrcast IV as well as AEW Full Gear.

Lynn has had several surgeries since he returned in 2013. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lynn for a full recovery.