Jerry Lynn Withdraws From Starrcast Due to MRI

– Unfortunately, a wrestling legend was forced to withdraw from this week’s Starrcast event. AEW coach Jerry Lynn announced on Twitter this week that he will not be making it to Starrcast this weekend. According to his statements, he is undergoing an MRI today, and he will be waiting to get the results back early next week. You can check out his announcement below.

Lynn initially wrote, “Unfortunately I am unable to be there. So sorry. Please keep me in your prayers. Should have an update on Tuesday.” He later added, “Just to follow up, getting an MRI tomorrow and I’ll get the results Tuesday.”

On behalf of 411, we wish Jerry Lynn the best and hope he will be OK.

