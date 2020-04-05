Jessamyn Duke Responds to Becky Lynch on Beating a Second MMA Horsewoman, Delivers a Warning to Lynch

– As previously reported, WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch appeared on ESPN SportsCenter after the airing of her victory over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 Part 1. During the appearances, Lynch noted she’s now beaten two of the MMA Four Horsewomen, saying, “Two down, two to go.” One of the other MMA Four Horsewomen, Jessamyn Duke, responded to Lynch’s comments via Twitter.

Jessamyn Duke wrote, “The last time someone said this to the #4HW she got her face caved in next fight.” You can view her tweet below. Duke is a former MMA and UFC fighter. She’s currently part of the NXT roster.