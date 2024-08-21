wrestling / News
Jesse Godderz Joins Cast of House of Villains Season Two
OVW star Jesse Godderz has joined the cast of the upcoming House of Villains season two. E! announced the full cast of the reality series, which included Godderz and a number of other reality stars.
The full announcement for the show, which premieres in October, reads:
E!’S “HOUSE OF VILLAINS” RETURNS WITH MORE MISCHIEF AND MANIPULATION AS SEASON TWO KICKS OFF WITH A SPECIAL TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE EVENT BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT
* “House of Villains” special two-night premiere begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized 75-minute episode that will air simultaneously across Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA. The chaos continues the following night on Oct. 10 with a new episode airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT only on E!
* Beginning Oct. 10, the series will air in its regular Thursday timeslot at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!
* E!’s hit competition elimination series “House of Villains,” hosted by Joel McHale, returns to the iconic lair from season one with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars. With new twists and turns throughout the challenges, the villains must scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”
* Surprise guests include Janice Dickinson, Tori Spelling and former villains Bobby Lytes and Jax Taylor.
* As previously announced, the villains include:
* Wes Bergmann (“The Challenge”)
* Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)
* Jessie Godderz (“Big Brother”)
* Richard Hatch (“Survivor”)
* Victoria Larson (“The Bachelor”)
* Larissa Lima (“90 Day Fiancé”)
* Kandy Muse (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
* Camilla Poindexter (“Bad Girls Club”)
* Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“Flavor of Love”)
* Safaree (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”)