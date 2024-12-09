Jesse Ventura Will Call Four Saturday Night’s Main Events A Year

In an interview with the The Bill Simmons podcast (via Fightful), Jesse Ventura revealed that he will call the action for four WWE Saturday Night’s Main Events a year, starting with this Saturday. WWE will air one edition of the show every quarter, which means that as of now, Ventura will be on all of them.

He said: “Handcuffs are off, I can say anything I want about anyone. I am, I’m very excited about it. I don’t discuss finances, but it’s acceptable and I’ll be doing four a year.“