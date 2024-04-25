Jesse Ventura Claims He’s In Talks With WWE

During the latest edition of The Vanguard (via Fightful), Jesse Ventura said that he is in talks with WWE now that the company is going in a new direction. He implied the talks started after Vince McMahon left the company. McMahon left WWE earlier this year amid allegations of sex trafficking, rape and more. He is being sued and is under a federal investigation, but denies all wrongdoing. Ventura hasn’t worked with WWE since 2009, when he was a guest host for RAW.

He said: “I will tell you this, now that wrestling has chosen this new direction, shall we call it. Jesse Venture is in talks with them. It required them going in this new direction. I hope you get what I’m saying about the new direction. The direction the company is now going was good enough for Jesse Ventura and the WWE to begin talking again.“