– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura discussed what he can teach the current generation of WWE Superstars, and wanting to explain to them to look to the future. Below are some highlights (via wrestlinginc.com):

Jesse Ventura on what he can teach today’s generation of WWE Superstars: “One of the things I’m going to teach them is ‘Look to the future,’ and especially in wrestling today because what they’re doing today, I like to look at it and kind of chuckle. Because there was the American style of wrestling, and then there was the Mexican style of wrestling, of lucha libre. Well, we’ve all kind of figured the American style would eventually take over?”

On what he wants to still in the wrestlers: “Uh uh, lucha libre’s taken over, because these guys are doing aerial stuff today like Mexican wrestling of yesterday. And that’s one of the reasons my favorite wrestler is Dominik. But him aside…I just see the trend is for these high flying moves and very dangerous moves. And so, I want to instill in the young wrestlers ‘Remember, there is life after wrestling. And remember that you don’t want to kill yourself now and not know that there’s a future ahead for you later.'”

Jesse Ventura was part of the broadcast team for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend. He also did ringside color commentary for the main event featuring Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes.