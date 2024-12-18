Jesse Ventura Recalls His Exits From Both WWE and WCW

In an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jesse Ventura spoke about leaving the WWF in 1990, followed by eventually leaving WCW in 1994. Ventura returned to WWE this past year and is featured on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Here are highlights:

Jesse Ventura on what led to his WWE exit: “I was uncontrollable. Number one, I tried to unionize. Number two, I wouldn’t allow them to market me without negotiating it. That’s what ultimately got me thrown out of the WWF/WWE.”

On why he left WCW: “Eric Bischoff then got the head job in WCW, and then behind my back, he went out and got Hogan … they gave Hogan total artistic control. He came in [and] got me immediately fired.”