– In a post on his official Substack account, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura discussed his recent return to WWE broadcasting over the weekend with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ventura called it an “honor” to be back home in the WWE and praised the current regime in charge of the company. He wrote the following:

“First of all it was truly an honor to come back home to the WWE. First off, I have to thank my son, Tyrel Ventura, for putting the wheels in motion last summer. It’s been such an incredible feeling to return to the place where my career essentially began or, more accurately, really took off from.

A few thoughts on the new regime at the WWE. The biggest thing I noticed was how different the energy and vibe is backstage. You don’t feel a battle of ego’s like you often did back in my day. From the executive level to the locker room level you instead feel a very strong sense of teamwork and creativity. Everyone is running in the same direction. Fueled by a desire to see everyone succeed, not just themselves. I think this speaks volumes about the leadership of Paul “HHH” Levesque.

I think Paul, Nick Kahn, and the team at WWE are creating a truly incredible and unique environment unlike any I have seen before in the world of wrestling.”