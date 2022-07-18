Jesse Ventura On the Possibility Of A Presidential Run Via A Third Party

Jesse Ventura has a history in politics, and he recently discussed the idea of running for president under a third party. The WWE alumnus and former Minnesota governor was a guest on Talk is Jericho and talked about the current political situation and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On a potential presidential run: “I tell them, ‘Look, if you want the key to whether I’m going to run for office, look at what my hair is doing cause I said, ‘If I’m gonna run, you’re going to see me get a haircut’ … Now it’s more serious than ever. I mean, I dabbled with the Green Party two years ago ’til I found out they were split and were completely dysfunctional. But I’ve been communicating and working very close now with Andrew Yang, and Andrew Yang is the real deal and Andrew Yang is forming what’s going to be called the Forward Party. And we’re calling it that because we want to look forward into the future — we don’t want the past, we don’t want nothing to do with the [Democrats] and [Republicans]. They’re the past, this is going to be the Forward Party, and we’re hoping to get ballot access and candidates on the slate and have a presidential candidate and a convention by the 2024 election. And I’ll tell you why, Chris, right now, 60% of the country doesn’t want Biden or Trump.”

On the current two party system: “It’s a system that we’ve been stuck with a very long, long time, by design. I like to refer to it like my friend Ralph Nader always said, ‘It’s the two-party dictatorship.’ You’ll notice that these two parties, they have no problem when it comes to defense and war. They’re all on board. They rubberstamp anything with bipartisan support if we’re going to a war. Are they supporting the military-industrial complex? No problem. That’s the part that bothers me the most is they are truly in lockstep over things that are truly are negative to mankind and yet they are at completely different ends when it comes to helping people and doing things for people.

“… You got to go through all the hoops because they don’t make it easy. Now, you’d think for president, it would be a standard thing for every state, right? It’s a federal office, but it’s not. Every state has different criteria and they do that on purpose because that way, it helps stop any third-party movement. These two parties try to do anything they can to try and create hoops and make it difficult for any third party to ever rise up to contend against them. You know, right now, how everyone is so concerned about the divide? I can assure people, Chris, and you can tell them — if Jesse Ventura runs with Andrew Yang and I become the president in 2024, the country will get united within three years, guaranteed.”

On how a third-party president would united the current parties: “I guarantee you, by the end of the four-year term, the Dems and Repubs will be in bed together, working together to remove the independent governor or independent president as it might well be. That’s a guarantee. They’ll be singing ‘Kumbaya’ by the fire after three years. That’s how tight these two parties will be if you get a third-party president in. That’s a fact, Chris. Take that to the bank.”