Jesse Ventura On His WWE Return: ‘Hell Has Frozen Over’

Jesse Ventura made his return to WWE TV on last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he weighed in before the show on his (to him) unlikely return. The WWE Hall of Famer did commentary on last night’s show, and he spoke with the Bill Simmons Show last week talking about how momentous a return it is to him.

“Hell has frozen over because I never dreamed I would be back in the WWE — now WWF — until hell froze over,” Ventura said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I had a friend Glenn Fry of the Eagles and I remember when the Eagles broke up they thought, ‘Oh it’s over. We’ll never hear another Eagle song, the differences are too much, they’ll never be able to mend fences.’ And lo and behold, Glenn got together and a way with Don Henley and a way they go, they came back.”

He continued, “I never believed in my wildest dreams I would be back doing wrestling again…for me it’s a full circle of my career, I can’t go back in the United States Navy where I spent my first six years…I can’t do that because there’s age limits.”

Ventura worked with Joe Tessitore on last night’s show.