Jesse Ventura Recalls Vince McMahon Being Caught Lying About Royalty Payments

Jesse Ventura went to battle with Vince McMahon over royalties on videotape revenue back in 1991, and he recently discussed how he caught McMahon lying about it. Ventura recounted the situation on Talk is Jericho, discussing how he brought an agent in to discuss the matter with McMahon and that during a legal battle over the situation he found out in discovery that McMahon was lying about saying that he didn’t pay anyone royalties. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On bringing an agent in to negotiate with McMahon: “Every year, my agent would bring up videotape, and every year, Vince would say, ‘We don’t pay royalties on videotape,’ which the WWF (or E as it is today), they have that right. There’s no law, but it still ticked me off to the point I was so angry, I said, ‘I want him to beat me in court on this.’ Because it just don’t seem right — I own the copyright of my name and likeness, he’s making money off it and not paying me a thing for all that he’s making.”

On McMahon lying about royalties paid to other names: “If you decide you want to hire me tomorrow to bring me into wrestling, into your group, you and I are going to sit down and we’re going to do a negotiation, right? Well, during this negotiation, I am to expect that everything Chris Jericho tells me is the truth, and if Chris Jericho lies to me about something in these face-to-face negotiations, that is quantum merit. That is an argument for the term where you can be victorious in court, you were lied to during the negotiations.

“Well, during discovery, we found out that Vince was lying when he said nobody gets paid for videotapes. Hogan was getting paid, Mr. T was getting paid, Cyndi Lauper was getting paid, all the people from the outside entertainment world were getting videotape royalties from the WWE. The only people not getting it were the wrestlers.”

On wanting to follow up on the situation now that the Network is on Peacock: “I’m looking at it again now because it’s now no longer in the house. See, he was allowed to use my broadcast cause they were in the house: WWE. He has now sold that for money. I should have been paid some royalties.”