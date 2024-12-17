Jesse Ventura Reflects On Mending Fences With WWE, Signing Legends Deal

Jesse Ventura made his official return to WWE TV at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he recently spoke about putting his bad blood with the company behind them. Ventura has been open about how the breakdown of his relationship with Vince McMahon led to his being absent from the company for the last decade and a half, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio before the show about making his return.

“I have mixed emotions about it,” Ventura began (per Wrestling Inc). “I will say this, a number of weeks ago when I first made contact and I went to I think it was Raw… what impressed me the most when I went over there, was that when I arrived at the arena, Triple H was there to greet me. He was there waiting for me and that made me feel wanted.”

He also noted, “One of the reasons I came back was for my kids, because I’m getting up there now and the day is going to come where I stumble off this planet, and I wanted to set up a deal and the WWE is the only place it could be done in their legends thing, that if people make money off my name, I want my kids to get a piece of the action.”

Ventura is set to return to do commentary when Saturday Night’s Main Event is back on January 25th, 2025.