– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ventura critiqued Rhodes, claiming he let his ego get in the way of his title defense against Kevin Owens by fighting Chad Gable. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jesse Ventura on Cody Rhodes: “I had my doubts as to his lineage or not, but now I’m assured of it because of his stupidity. What did Rhodes do? He let his ego get in the way last Friday on SmackDown. He gets involved with this [Chad] Gable kid and gets his ankle twisted and wrecked. He’s likely to get beat tomorrow night.”

On his match with Gable and post-match brawl with Kevin Owens: “That’s stupidity. Why did he let his stupid Dusty Rhodes ego get in his way? That’s something his old man would have did.”

Cody Rhodes did manage to beat Kevin Owens and retain his title last night at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, an angry Owens attacked Cody after the match, hitting him with a Piledriver and leaving with the belt. Cody was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.