Jesse Ventura Says He’s Considering a 2020 Presidential Run

TMZ Sports recently spoke with Jesse Ventura, who revealed that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run. Here are some of his comments.

“The [Green Party] has shown some interest. I haven’t made a decision yet because it’s a long time off.”

“If I do do it, Trump will not have a chance. For one, Trump knows wrestling. He participated in two WrestleManias. He knows he can never out-talk a wrestler, and he knows I’m the greatest talker wrestling’s ever had. So, if I go for it he’s history, and he knows it!”