– During a recent interview with Frank Morano, WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura discussed his ongoing negotiations with WWE. Ventura recently revealed last month that he’s recently begun talks with WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jesse Ventura on his negotiations with WWE: “I’m back negotiating with them. We’re in talks right now. I have contracts with my attorney right now with the WWE. That’s happened because of the change in direction with the company. We don’t know right now fully, but they want to bring me back under their legends.”

On not knowing who wrestles right now: I’m getting older. I’m in my 70s. I guess I like to open up the door at the end and see what’s left. It’s not like I’m going to go back on the mic. I have to be honest, I have no idea who wrestles anymore.”

Jesse Ventura was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2004.