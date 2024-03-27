Jesse Ventura Teases Upcoming Announcement and Launch of ‘Major Venture’

Jesse Ventura is planning something big, and recently teased “truly big news” related to the launch of a “major venture.” It’s unknown what the announcement will be, and the former Governor of Minnesota neglected to say when the news will break. The promotional post on Substack reads:

First off, we here at the DFTQ camp must apologize for low amount of content over these past few months. We’ve been cooking up something big in Ventura land and that project has eaten up all our energy and efforts because of its importance to the Governor. Tragically, that has meant we have not been able to keep up with our normal amount of content around here. Please accept our sincerest of apologies and thanks for your loyalty and patience.

Well all that changes today and you can expect a deluge of new and exciting content, along with some truly big news, that will be dropping very shortly…

No, the Governor was not in Oakland today.

Jesse wanted us to pass this along to you…

“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am for the upcoming announcement and launch of a major venture that is so close to my heart. A group of incredible, creative, dynamic individuals have been working hard for the last 4 years to bring you something I never thought would be possible in my lifetime. This announcement will be an incredible moment for me and will bring to life something I’ve been passionately fighting to see happen for the bulk of my adult life. I can’t thank them enough for making my dream a reality.”

Stay tuned here for the next chapter in Gov. Jesse Ventura’s incredible life and work. You definitely don’t want to miss it!!!!