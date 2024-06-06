Jessica Troy Says Her World Title Defense At PWA King Of The Metro Will be Bittersweet

Jessica Troy is set to defend her PWA World Championship against Delta at King of the Metro next week, and she recently talked about why the match is bittersweet. Troy recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan for a new interview and talked about how much the match means to her, particularly given how it is believed to be Delta’s last match following her WWE tryout earlier this year.

“It’s pretty special to be entrusted with the PWA Heavyweight Championship, and I’m really excited to get in the ring with Delta again,” she said. “So we have our King Of The Metro on the 14th of June. Delta and I haven’t got to have any singles in Sydney before, so we’ve wrestled lots in Melbourne, but I’m excited to see what we can do in front of my hometown crowd.”

She continued, “Yeah, it is definitely giving off that bittersweet vibe. I’m really excited for it because she’s just also the best person ever. So I’m happy to see any kind of success she can get anywhere. It just warms my heart and she’s also really fun to be in the ring with. So I’m going to miss that. But I’m also really excited to see what we can pull off. in a couple of weeks time. Hopefully it’s good yeah but it will be a bit of a bittersweet moment, yeah. Hopefully she doesn’t beat me up too bad either.”

The show is set to take place on June 14th in Melbourne.