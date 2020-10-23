In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Jessicka Havok, who will be competing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory on Saturday, discussed the current state of the company’s women division, her involvement in the Undead Realm storyline, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Jessicka Havok on the Impact Wrestling Knockouts division: “So, it’s interesting that you bring that up, and usually – especially in the wrestling business – and as I’ve said before, this is my 17th year in, the business can be very political and very cutthroat. However, our Knockouts locker room is…I couldn’t ask for a better morale and…it’s very positive, and while it is competitive, it’s friendly competition. I feel like our locker room, we do a really good job at building each other up as opposed to tearing each other down. Obviously, we all want the same thing, we want to be the face of the company, we want to be the champion and do great things, and what you see on TV, with characters and things like that, it’s nice to be able to say I’m really proud to be a part of a locker room where these women are for each other, rather than themselves.

“So my experience so far coming back has been pretty positive with that. There’s literally no negativity and no attitude with anyone in the locker room and up until it’s time to go on to that stage and wrestle, we are there for each other and we’re just helping build each other up. As far as the competitiveness, the division and the talent that we have with all the girls – Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazo put on one of the best female wrestling matches that I’ve ever seen at Slammiversary. It was amazing and watching it made me be like, “You know what? I’m going to bust my ***, I want to be just as good,” and I feel like we have such a good, positive locker room with that, where we…I feel everybody’s on the same page as far as that goes.”

On her role in the Undead Realm storyline: “So the Undead Realm is one of the coolest, like you say, most unique things I’ve ever gotten to do in my career. Before I came back to Impact Wrestling, I watched the product obviously and I’ve known Rosemary for a long time, I’ve known Su Yung for a long time, so watching how amazing that is and then getting to be part of it was honestly a dream come true to me. I mean, you can look at me and tell that the Undead Realm is totally for Havok. It obviously can’t be put together like a regular match.

“One of the things that I enjoy most about it is that it is more of a cinematic, movie style…like a fight, rather than a wrestling match and it was really cool and really surreal to get to be a part of that. I know that there are fans that aren’t really into it, they’re like “Oh this is wrestling”, whatever but there’s a ton more fans that are, and it was really cool to get to be part of the Undead Realm and have this fight with Su Yung where we were banished to the Undead Wasteland, which is a place I feel my character is derived from. I’m a huge Mad Max fan, and when I first started wrestling and first started using the gas mask no one was doing it, that’s kind of where I got some of my inspiration, so it was really cool to be part of that.”