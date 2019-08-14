wrestling / News
Jessicka Havok vs. Su Yung Added to Friday Impact TV Tapings in Mexico City
– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling announced that LAX vs. The North for the Impact Wrestling tag titles were announces for this week’s TV tapings in Mexico City. Also, Impact announced additional matches for the TV tapings on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, including Jessicka Havok vs. Su Yung for Friday’s tapings.
You can check out the updated lineups below. Rhino vs. Michael Elgin has also been announced for tomorrow’s TV tapings:
Thursday, August 15 Tapings:
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. LAX
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan
* Michael Elgin vs. Rhino
* Rob Van Dam vs. Madman Fulton
* Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. The Rascalz
Friday, August 16 Tapings:
* Jessicka Havok vs. Su Yung
* Dr. Wagner set to appear.
