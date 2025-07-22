wrestling / News
JetSpeed Set To Compete At JCW High Noon
JetSpeed is set to compete at Jersey Championship Wrestling’s High Noon show over SummerSlam weekend. JCW announced on Monday that Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey are set to compete at the August 3rd show, their first time teaming together outside of AEW.
No word on who their opponents are yet. The lineup for the show is:
* Masha Slamovich vs. Marcus Mathers
* 1 Called Manders vs Shire
* Mara Sade vs Lena Kross
* Matt Tremont vs. Gary Jay
* JetSpeed vs. TBA
* YDNB vs. Top Yeam
* Joey Janela vs. Nick Comoroto
*RIDGEFIELD PARK UPDATE*
Just Signed:
JETSPEED debuts in JCW on August 3rd at The Mecca!
Plus:
Masha vs Mathers
Manders vs Shire
Mara vs Kross
+more!
Get Tix NOW:https://t.co/rOJU0AA6qq
JCW presents "High Noon"
Sunday, August 3rd – 12PM
The Mecca – Ridgefield Park NJ
— Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) July 21, 2025
