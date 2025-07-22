JetSpeed Set To Compete At JCW High Noon

JetSpeed is set to compete at Jersey Championship Wrestling’s High Noon show over SummerSlam weekend. JCW announced on Monday that Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey are set to compete at the August 3rd show, their first time teaming together outside of AEW.

No word on who their opponents are yet. The lineup for the show is:

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marcus Mathers

* 1 Called Manders vs Shire

* Mara Sade vs Lena Kross

* Matt Tremont vs. Gary Jay

* JetSpeed vs. TBA

* YDNB vs. Top Yeam

* Joey Janela vs. Nick Comoroto