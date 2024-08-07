wrestling / News
Je’Von Evans Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with NXT’s Je’Von Evans advancing in the #1 contenders tournament. He defeated Ashante Thee Adonis in a first round match. He will now face either Austin Theory or Montez Ford, who square off on next week’s episode. The winner of the tournament gets a shot at Andrade and the Speed championship.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@WWEJeVonEvans and @tehutimiles go head-to-head! Who will advance in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n0PMGyM21l
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024