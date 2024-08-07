wrestling / News

Je’Von Evans Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, with NXT’s Je’Von Evans advancing in the #1 contenders tournament. He defeated Ashante Thee Adonis in a first round match. He will now face either Austin Theory or Montez Ford, who square off on next week’s episode. The winner of the tournament gets a shot at Andrade and the Speed championship.

