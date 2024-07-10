wrestling / News
Je’Von Evans Talks about How He Approaches Wrestling, Wanting To Be Different
July 10, 2024
In an interview with Under the Ring (via Wrestling Inc), Je’Von Evans spoke about his approach to his wrestling career and how he wants to be different from everyone else.
He said: “Doing what I know to do and that’s -– try to be the best out here. That’s all I can do, and yeah, I’mma keep on doing what I gotta do. Straight like that. I get in the ring. I sit down, I just like, you know, stare at the corner. Okay, what can I do out this corner? Well, I just stare at the rope, I’m like, what can I do with this rope? And then alright, lemme try a move here real quick. I don’t want to be similar to anybody else because then that’s not gonna make me stand out.“