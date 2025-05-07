– During a recent interview with WrestleZone, WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans spoke about wanting to stand out from the pack and wanting to be compared to other black wrestlers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I try to stand out from everybody. You know what I mean? I don’t want to be compared to anybody. I don’t want to be compared to Kofi or any other black wrestler. I just want to be the first Je’Von Evans. You feel me? I’m going to keep on proving to y’all why I should be the first Je’Von Evans.”

Je’Von Evans competed in a No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal last night on WWE NXT TV. Myles Borne won the match to earn a shot at the NXT Championship.