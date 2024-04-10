Je’Von Evans Comments On His NXT Debut Last Night

Je’Von Evans made his TV debut on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, picking up a win over SCRYPTS in singles competition. In a digital video following the match, Evans spoke about what to expect from his future on the brand.

He said: “I ain’t gonna lie, your boy got the dub. First night and I already got the W. Come on now. Now I ain’t gonna lie, I’m ready to party. But before I do that, I just want to tell you and NXT that guess what? Your boy is 1-0 on NXT. Next time I pull up, I’ll be 2-0, and then 3-0, and then 4-0, and I’m gonna keep on going until your boy is on top, and he’s ready to be that guy, you know what I’m saying, the top guy. I gotta go party, I’m about to have fun.”