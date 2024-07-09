Je’Von Evans Says He Proved He Can ‘Hang With the Big Dogs’ At NXT Heatwave

Je’Von Evans may not have become NXT Champion at Heatwave, but he’s still happy with what he proved at the show. Ethan Page won the title in the Fatal Four-Way against Evans, Trick Williams, and Shawn Spears at Sunday’s PPV. Evans appeared in a video posted by the WWE NXT Twitter account in which he reacted to the match, noting that he learned he can compete with the brand’s top names.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to get the W and become the youngest champ,” Evans said (per Fightful). “But the main thing I learned from the match is that I can hang with the big dogs.”

He continued, “I’m able to complete with the top people here, and I’m able to beat ‘em, and one day, one day soon, you gonna have The Young O.G., the NXT Youngblood as NXT Champion.”