– During a recent interview with Michael Fairman, WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans discussed his Triple Threat Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. Evans competed against Oba Femi and Trick Willaims for the NXT Title in the main event. Femi won to retain his title, but Evans said he puts it in his top three matchups, stating the following:

“Yeah. I think this match is probably most likely in my top three, for sure. I think so, yeah, for sure. I think this is my, probably my third match. My second match for myself. Number three is probably me and Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Then, my first match, of course, me and Randy Orton.”