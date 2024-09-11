– WWE has confirmed another new matchup for next week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Je’Von Evans will team with former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander against Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

The next episode of WWE NXT will air live on USA Network on Tuesday, September 16 starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

* Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante The Adonis

* NXT Championship Match Contract Signing With Ethan Page & Trick Williams

* Tyrese Haliburton appears

* CM Punk makes an announcement For NXT Chicago