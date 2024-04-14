wrestling / News

Je’Von Evans Thanks Fans For Support After WWE NXT TV Debut

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Je'Von Evans WWE NXt Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Je’Von Evans thanked WWE fans for their support following his NXT TV debut last Tuesday night against SCRYPTS.

He wrote: “I Appreciate Everyone For The Support But Let’s Get Back To Work…VENICE, FL!!! I’ll See Ya’ll Tonight For #WWELIVE!! Ya’ll Pullin Up??

