Je’Von Evans Thanks Fans For Support After WWE NXT TV Debut
April 13, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Je’Von Evans thanked WWE fans for their support following his NXT TV debut last Tuesday night against SCRYPTS.
He wrote: “I Appreciate Everyone For The Support But Let’s Get Back To Work…VENICE, FL!!! I’ll See Ya’ll Tonight For #WWELIVE!! Ya’ll Pullin Up??”
— Je’Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) April 13, 2024
