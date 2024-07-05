Je’Von Evans Would Want 21 Savage Or Kendrick Lamar To Rap Him To the Ring

Je’Von Evans says he’d want either 21 Savage or Kendrick Lamar to rap him to the ring if he had a choice. Evans is set to compete in the NXT Championship Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Heatwave, and he was recently asked by MuscleManMalcolm about who he’d want to perform for his entrance should he have the opportunity.

“I’m stuck between two,” Evans said (per Fightful). “Of course 21 Savage. I used to come out to Red Ops, I used it on the indies, so I would love for him to rap Red Ops when I’m coming down the ramp or something like that, and/or Kendrick Lamar.”

He continued, “I’m a big Kendrick Lamar fan. So hopefully if we get that in the works, Kung Fu Kenny, you want to come to the E, pull up on me, and hopefully you can rap Alright or something, a little Section 80, something. Yeah, either 21 Savage or Kendrick Lamar.”

Evans will face Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, and Ethan Page at the PPV.