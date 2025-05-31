Je’Von Evans Makes WWE Smackdown Debut In Tag Match, Ethan Page Gets Involved

A couple of NXT stars appeared on this week’s WWE Smackdown in Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page. Evans made his main roster debut on Friday’s show, tagging with Rey Fenix to compete against Los Garza.

Page was on commentary for the match and interfered, allowing Los Garza to get the win. Page will defend the NXT North American Championship against Evans, Fenix, and Laredo Kid at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide next Saturday.