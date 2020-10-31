Jey Uso Aligns With Roman Reigns, Attacks Daniel Bryan On Smackdown (Pics, Video)

Jey Uso has joined the dark side of the family, allying with Roman Reigns on tonight’s Smackdown. On Friday’s episode of the show, Uso took on Daniel Bryan in the main event with a spot on Team Smackdown for Survivor Series on the line. Uso won the match to join Kevin Owens on Team Smackdown, but after the match Uso attacked Reigns and pledged his loyalty to Reigns who was at ringside.

Uso then proceeded to assault Bryan after the superkick, putting him through the announcer’s desk and continuing the attack after. Uso lost his WWE Universal Championship match to Reigns at Hell in a Cell.