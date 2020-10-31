wrestling / News
Jey Uso Aligns With Roman Reigns, Attacks Daniel Bryan On Smackdown (Pics, Video)
Jey Uso has joined the dark side of the family, allying with Roman Reigns on tonight’s Smackdown. On Friday’s episode of the show, Uso took on Daniel Bryan in the main event with a spot on Team Smackdown for Survivor Series on the line. Uso won the match to join Kevin Owens on Team Smackdown, but after the match Uso attacked Reigns and pledged his loyalty to Reigns who was at ringside.
Uso then proceeded to assault Bryan after the superkick, putting him through the announcer’s desk and continuing the attack after. Uso lost his WWE Universal Championship match to Reigns at Hell in a Cell.
What must be going through Jey @WWEUsos head?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EHKVoSofFb
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
The #UniversalChampion is going to get a closer look at this one… 👀#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/h1pFtFIwic
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
What a victory! Jey @WWEUsos is heading to #SurvivorSeries!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xEtmHL8Sh9
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
.@WWERomanReigns gives the order… and Jey @WWEUsos is listening!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ySohYGYX7B
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
😱 😱 😱 😱#SmackDown @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/nQTRtZ0L3z
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
"I understand, Uce!"
Jey @WWEUsos has physically declared his allegiance to @WWERomanReigns. #SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/7JRmNWuqQt
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
