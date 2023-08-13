wrestling / News

Jey Uso Moved To Alumni Section of WWE Website

August 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jey Uso WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Jey Uso ‘quit’ the WWE on last night’s episode of Smackdown after attacking his brother Jimmy as well as the Bloodline. WWE is working to sell the angle, as they have added Uso to the alumni section of their official website.

