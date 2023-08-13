wrestling / News
Jey Uso Moved To Alumni Section of WWE Website
August 12, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Jey Uso ‘quit’ the WWE on last night’s episode of Smackdown after attacking his brother Jimmy as well as the Bloodline. WWE is working to sell the angle, as they have added Uso to the alumni section of their official website.
They really moved jey uso to the alumni 😂 lol Kayfabe is still alive let’s go! #WWE pic.twitter.com/x78j2UtOWB
— 👆🏻thep1loso🤘🏻 (@thep1loso) August 12, 2023
