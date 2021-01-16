Jey Uso Announces He’s Entering the Royal Rumble Match

Jey Uso is the latest star to sign up for the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble. Uso announced before his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight’s Smackdown that he would be entering the Rumble match.

Uso said that when he won, he would be challenging Drew McIntyre or Goldberg for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Uso’s cousin Roman Reigns is of course the WWE Universal Champion, reigning on Smackdown.

We’ll have a fully updated card for the Rumble after tonight’s show.