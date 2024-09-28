Jey Uso Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso is confirmed to appear on next week’s WWE Raw. Uso, who won the title from Bron Breakker on this week’s Raw, was advertised during a commercial for Monday night’s show.

The lineup for the show, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:

* Last Monster Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

* Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

* Jey Uso appears