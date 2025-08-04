Jey Uso Reflects On His Appearance In WWE: Unreal, Says He ‘Got a Little Comfortable’

Jey Uso was featured in WWE: Unreal as he walked his road to WrestleMania, and he spoke about his appearance in the docuseries on the WWE SummerSlam post-show. The Netflix series focused on Uso among its featured WWE stars as it looked at the creative behind his Royal Rumble win and his match with Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Along the way, the creative team expressed concerns about Uso getting blown up during his entrances and being unable to deliver to his top potential in the ring, something Uso spoke about on the SummerSlam night one post-show.

“Like, there is a saying — it is easy to get to the top, but it is hard to stay there,” Uso said (per Wrestling Inc). “got a little comfortable. I’m not going to lie. I wasn’t feeling myself. Started letting the gas. I wasn’t hungry, and somebody had to tell me that.”

He continued, “When I watched that, when I got back, [I thought] ‘Man, let me go back to the drawing board. Let’s tighten the screws up.’ I had no idea they would show that, and I’m kinda glad that they showed it. Not everything is perfect.”

Uso defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He eventually lost it back to Gunther in June and teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam.