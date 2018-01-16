UPDATED: WWE Comments on Jey Uso’s DWI Arrest

UPDATED: WWE has issued the following statement regarding Jey Uso’s arrest for a DWI in Hidalgo County, Texas over the weekend:

“Joshua Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

ORIGINAL: Smackdown star Jey Uso was arrested for a DWI in Hidalgo, Texas over the weekend. PWInsider reports that Uso, aka Joshua Fatu, was arrested on Sunday on a of Driving While Intoxicated. This is his first offense. The Smackdown brand was in Hidalgo over the weekend for house shows.

Uso was freed later on Sunday on a $500 personal recognizance bond. The site reports that the charge is a Class B misdemeanor as long as his blood alcohol level was below 0.15%. His first conviction would likely see his license get suspended for ninety days to a year, with the possibility of jail time.

More information will be posted once it is available.