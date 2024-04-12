Jey Uso On The Bloodline’s Future, Would Like Stable To Get Babyface Run

The Bloodline suffered a major loss at WrestleMania 40, and Jey Uso recently weighed in on what’s next for his family. Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, while Jey defeated his brother Jimmy in a singles match. Jey was asked about what’s next for the group during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump and you an see highlights below (per Fightful):

On what’s next for the group: “I’m not gonna say the Bloodline is gone because the Bloodline, it is WWE. My whole family, for over fifty years, and we’re gonna go another fifty years, I feel like, because we got little kids. Our cousins, I have so many little cousins that are lined up. They’re ready because they watch us every week. I got messages all the time from my nieces and nephews, man. ‘Why’d you let John Cena beat up Solo?’ But they’re lined up, and they’re ready, and they’re deep. WWE is my family, right. So with that said, I feel like right now, everybody, we bodied The Bloodline.”

On wanting the group to reunite as babyfaces: “All in all though, I would like for us to come back together, but as a healed up family. We fighting right now. All families fight, but I want us to come back as the good guys one time and see how works. But if it wasn’t for The Bloodline, I really wouldn’t be Main Event or sitting here with YEET shirts. I had to go through that whole process to help me grow, and I feel like the people watched my story unfold.”