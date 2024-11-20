Jey Uso Says Bloodline Story Gives Him Joy, Smiles At Seeing His Family on TV

In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Jey Uso spoke about the ongoing Bloodline storyline and said that seeing his family in prominent WWE TV roles brings him joy. Uso recently rejoined Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns to go against the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, at Survivor Series.

He said: “Man, nah, it just brings joy to my heart though because my family’s running this thing. It just feels good being in there with them. I can’t put it into words. When I see Solo on TV, when I watch all my family members on TV, I smile, man, because all of us got our story where we came from the bottom, uce. None of this shit was handed to us. Even me now, I’m still grinding, still trying to get it. But we got it now, uce.“